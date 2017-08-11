Clement’s streak snapped at 21, Scrappers fall to Yankees

NILES, OH (WYTV)-Rehabbing Kyle Higashioka, down from AAA Scranton, connected on a first inning two run home run and the Staten Island Yankees and the top pitching staff in the NYPL made it hold up. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers rallied late but came up short 2-1 on Friday night at Eastwood Field.

Wilkerman Garcia singled to start the game. Two pitches later Higashioka homered to right for the only runs of the night for Staten Island.

The Scrappers wouldn’t get their first hit of the game until the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out, Austen Wade triple. With two outs, Hosea Nelson singled to drive in Wade for the Scrappers lone run of the night.

With both pitching staffs entering the game ranked in the top four in the league, both offenses were only able to combine for three runs and 11 hits..

Gregori Vasquez (3-3) started and was the tough luck loser in 6.0 innings of work. He allowed two earned runs on just four hits. Vasquez walked one and struck out four. James Karinchak followed with 3.0 innings of three hit relief. He did not allow a run or walk while striking out seven.

The Scrappers will look to even the series up on Saturday night when for one night only they become the Mahoning Valley Packards. First pitch is set for 7:05 with Eli Morgan on the mound.

COURTESY: MAHONING VALLEY SCRAPPERS