Dog dies, 2 other pets rescued in Austintown house fire

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It was an emotional scene in Austintown Friday morning as a fire swept through a house, claiming the life of a dog inside.

Two other pets were rescued, and family members tearfully hugged the dogs after firefighters were able to free them from the house on South Edgehill Avenue. No one else was hurt.

The fire started just before 8:30 a.m., soon after the family had left the house.

Thick smoke and flames soon destroyed the house. The smoke could be seen from miles away.

“I pulled in. I tried to back up. When I backed up and got out, I was gonna go across the street to see if anyone was in the house,” said neighbor Joseph Veltri. “We couldn’t get in. It was filled with smoke. By the time I made it, seconds later, the fire department was here. Within seconds they were here.”

Firefighters say they’re not sure how or where the fire started, but the home’s all-wood construction caused it to spread quickly.

Damage to the house was extensive, but an estimate was not immediately available.

Austintown fire on S. Edgehill Avenue View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photos courtesy of Joseph Veltri