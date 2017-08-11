Family brawl in Youngstown leads to three arrests

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Three people were arrested, including two sisters, after police say they came to their brother’s house to beat him up.

According to a police report, Eva Baker, 24, and her sister, DeHavlynn Scurry, 18, came to a home on Almyra Ave. about 11:41 a.m. Thursday to confront their brother, Maurice Barnes about a stolen debit card.

When officers arrived, they found Baker on top of Barnes and repeatedly punching him, the report stated.

The officers were able to separate the two and Baker was arrested.

As officers were trying to pull Baker and Barnes apart, Scurry was yelling at Barnes, further instigating the situation, according to police. Officers told Scurry to leave but she only moved into the middle of the street and continued yelling expletives. As officers attempted to arrest Scurry for not complying, she became combative and told officers, “I’m not going f****** nowhere and you can’t make me move. I’m pregnant,” the report stated.

After several attempts to subdue Scurry, the officer was able to take her down on a grassy devil strip, the report stated.

As officers were placing handcuffs on Scurry, another female, identified as Kasheara Abron, ran over to the officer in an attempt to intervene and the officer pushed her away. Abron was arrested as well. Both women were issued a summons for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Baker was charged with domestic violence and is being held in the Mahoning County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in court Friday.