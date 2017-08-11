Customers of popular Deerfield restaurant heartbroken by fire

DEERFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A popular family-owned restaurant known for its huge pancakes and fish frys is closed until further notice after a fire caused extensive damage early Friday morning.

An empty parking lot at the Circle Restaurant is an unusual sight for people driving by on Route 14 in Deerfield. Just by looking at the outside, it’s hard to tell what happened at the iconic restaurant.

Just after 12:30 a.m., someone cleaning the restaurant reported the fire. The employee said it started at an electrical outlet, traveled up the wall, and spread to the rest of the building.

Loyal customers who hadn’t heard the news kept pulling into the parking lot, hoping to grab a bite.

“I really had my heart set on breakfast this morning and to know that they had a fire in there, it’s pretty heartbreaking,” Craig Stevens said.

The restaurant’s owners said the dining area is heavily damaged but that they hope to be back open soon.

“The Circle Restaurant’s an icon here. The patrons are family and so are our employees. We want to keep the restaurant open,” Chuck Donato said.

He doesn’t know how long it’ll take to make the repairs inside but hopes it’ll be finished within a month.

No injuries were reported. A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.

The restaurant sits about five miles west of Berlin Lake, near the Mahoning County line.



