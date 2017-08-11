Italian-American Festival brings culture to downtown Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Summer festival season is in full swing and this weekend, the scene moves to Warren’s Italian-American Festival.

There will be plenty of food and games. The Bocce tournament took place Friday night, right on the Courthouse lawn.

All weekend long, there will be a large Italian American Culture tent, which focuses on the Italian tradition in the area.

Organizers said they want to make sure people in the Valley remember their roots.

“It was the people from Italy — and from other cultures — but from Italy, that worked to build the Valley and that’s why it’s important to keep it here,” said Festival Chair Carol Faceti.

Later this weekend, there will be a tomato sauce competition, a wine tasting, and several rounds of Morra — an Italian numbers game played with the hands.

For a schedule of events, visit the Warren Italian-American Festival’s website.

