Nugget of Knowledge: Scrappers Name Origin

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

The New York Penn league of minor league basbeball, currently 14 teams and how did the get their names?

Here are some of them: The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are bulldogs that will never back down and fight until it wins..a symbol for the scrappiness, the fighting spirit of the people who live here.

The Aberdeen Ironbirds: Retired Baltimore Oriole star Cal Ripken, Jr. currently owns the team.

Ripken was known as the “Ironman” for his streak of playing two thousand, 632 consecutive baseball games….the team’s affiliation is with the Orioles, often called “The Birds”.

The Brooklyn Cyclones, the farm team of the New York Mets: A “name the team” contest chose Cyclones because it refers to the famous Cyclone roller coaster at the nearby amusement park on Coney Island.

The Batavia Muckdogs of western New York, a farm team of the Miami Marlins: Batavia has very rich farmland, dark and fertile soil that the locals call the mucklands, great for growing onions…it’s the onion capitol of the world…that’s the muck part, the dog represents a fierce competitor and it’s more fun to say Muckdogs than the Batavia Onion Farmers.

The Williamsport Crosscutters of Pennsylvania, a farm team of the nearby Phillies….”Crosscutters” refers to cutting wood…Williamsport was once known as the “Lumber Capital of the World.”

The Vermont Lake Monsters of Burlington, farm team for the Oakland Athletics: the Lake Monsters name pays homage to the mysterious monster, said to lurk in the waters of Lake Champlain, just west of Burlington.

The creature is nicknamed “Champ” and is the inspiration for the Lake Monsters’ mascot that shares the same name.

