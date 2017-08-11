Youngstown City Schools get $1 million in grants for programs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown City Schools will be able to add more Success After Six programs this school year.

The state awarded $1 million in grants to the city schools district and the United Way.

There will be 107 new programs compared to 26 last year. The Success After Six programs will be held at four Youngstown Elementary schools.

YCSD received $200,000 each for programming at Paul C. Bunn, William Holmes McGuffey and Martin Luther King elementary schools.

“We couldn’t be happier,” said Krish Mohip, the city school’s chief executive officer. “This means that we’ll be able to help even more of our children with additional instruction. The United Way is a great partner and we’re so appreciative of their collaboration.”

United Way received a $200,000 grant for Williamson Elementary School and another $200,000 grant for Success After Six in schools outside of the city school district.

“We are beyond excited and grateful to receive these 21st Century grants in partnership with the Youngstown City School District,” said Bob Hannon, president of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. “This crucial funding will allow us to expand our Success After 6 program to reach even more children and families. These grants are a testament to our Success After 6 program which will go from two schools to seven this year, five of them in the Youngstown city school district. We will continue to fight for our students and their families, and by working together we will win for our community.”

A Success After Six program has been in place at Taft Elementary School since 2015.

The programs will focus on math, reading, positive youth development and parental engagement.