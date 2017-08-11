Youngstown road worker accused punching supervisor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown Street Department worker is accused of punching his supervisor.

Prosecutors said the victim suffered a facial fracture and a concussion as a result of the assault.

John Cox, 57, was arrested Thursday on a felonious assault charge. He appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court on Friday.

An attorney said Cox has been employed at the road department for 30 years. Prosecutors did not give a reason for the alleged assault.

Bond was set at $30,000, and a preliminary hearing was set for 10:15 a.m. August 18.