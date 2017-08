CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with Youngstown and Struthers Police departments, are holding an OVI checkpoint from Saturday 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on State Route 170 in Mahoning County.

In addition to the checkpoint, there will be saturation patrols nearby.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.