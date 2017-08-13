Fallen Officer Memorial Run goes from Boardman to Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Over 100 motorcycle riders made the trip from Boardman to Lisbon for the Fallen Officer Memorial Run on Sunday.

The groups started at Quaker Stake and Lube and finished their ride at Guilford Lake Grille.

It’s the Fallen Officer Memorial’s biggest fundraiser for their annual luncheon.

During the luncheon, the group honors those officers who have died on the line of duty.

“A lot of people appreciate and want to thank officers for their service,” said Rick Alli, Youngstown FOP Lodge 28 president. “We want to thank those of our brethren who didn’t make it home one night.”