Local Young Dems, Republicans react to Charlottesville: ‘I was disgusted’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nationally, several Democratic and Republican officials made their feelings on the violence in Charlottesville clear — condemning white supremacy and admonishing the violence.

Locally, Mahoning County Young Democrats and Republicans are reacting to the last 48 hours in the Virginia City.

“I was disgusted,” said Anthony Stratis of Mahoning County Young Democrats. “It’s not who we are as a nation.”

“It was domestic terrorism,” said Taylor Christian of Mahoning County Young Democrats. “Someone ran over people to instill fear in people that disagree with Nazi/Neo-Nazi ideology.”

Both men say, for the most part, they’re pleased with the nonpartisan response from a number of politicians.

“A pretty unified condemning,” Christian said. “Donald Trump could have been a lot stronger in his condemnation of the Nazi ideology.”

“President Trump should have come out and said that we condemn the KKK, we condemn Nazi beliefs,” Stratis said.

So how can the country move forward?

“Basically, engage people in conversation,” Christian said. “But make sure it’s civil conversation.”

“The principles of our party don’t revolve around an us-versus-them mentality,” Stratis said. “It’s how we as young people can make our country better than it was yesterday and better than it is today.”