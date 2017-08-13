Police: 2-year-old boy shot in Liberty, life-flighted to Akron Children’s

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police say a 2-year-old boy was shot in the leg Sunday night in Liberty. He was taken to Northside Hospital and then life-flighted to Akron’s Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Northgate Avenue. Police were called at 9:26 p.m.

Police say there was a family gathering happening. They’re not sure if the gunshot was self-inflicted or if the boy was shot by another person.

The boy was taken to Northside Hospital by his family.

Liberty Police is on scene now investigating the incident. Youngstown Police was first called to the scene.