Scrappers turned Packards fall to Yankees

NILES, OH (WYTV)-The Mahoning Valley Scrappers saw an early lead disappear thanks in large part to a throwing error but then watched the game slip away on an eighth inning home run by Timmy Robinson. The Scrappers dropped their second straight to the Staten Island Yankees on Saturday night in a 3-2 final.

Mahoning Valley opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. Jason Rodriguez started the inning reaching on an error. With one out Ernie Clement would single to put runners at first and third. Nolan Jones then triple to right to drive home both Rodriguez and Clement for the 2-0 lead.

The Yankees would tie the score in the top of the sixth inning. Kyle Higashioka started the inning with a ground rule double. Jason Lopez followed with a walk. With two outs a wild pitch would allow Higashioka and Lopez to advance. On the play, the throw to third by Rodriguez skipped into left allowing Higashioka to score and Lopez to move to third. Kendall Coleman then singled on the next pitch to drive in Lopez to tie the game 2-2.

Staten Island took the lead for good in the top of the eighth inning. With two outs, Robinson connected on a home run to left, just out of the reach of Hosea Nelson to put the Yankees up by the final of 3-2.

Eli Morgan started and took a no decision in three innings of work. He allowed just one hit and walked one while striking out six. Randy Valladares followed with two innings of relief. Valladares allowed two hits and struck out three. Ping-Hsueh Chen went one inning in relief. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits. Chen walked one and struck out one. Kyle Nelson (1-1) took the loss in two innings of work. Nelson allowed one run on one hit. He struck out four. Jonathan Teaney worked one inning as well. Teaney walked one and struck out one.

The Scrappers will try and avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon. Francisco Perez will get the start. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05.

COURTESY: MAHONING VALLEY SCRAPPERS