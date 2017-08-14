Bomb found in Winona Twp. mailbox prompts investigation

WINONA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – An investigation is underway after the Youngstown Bomb Squad removed a homemade bomb from a mailbox on King Road in Winona Twp.

Police got a call about the bomb around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Bomb Squad Officers tried to use a robot to get the device out of the mailbox, but it was eventually removed by hand.

It was apparently made with a galvanized metal pipe.

Bomb squad officers say it looks like the fuse was lit but the device didn’t work correctly.

It will be sent to a lab to test if it is a functional device.

The county auditor’s website says the property is owned by Glacier Hills Farm from Lakewood, Colorado.

