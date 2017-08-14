Final Queen of Hearts drawing Monday night, winner takes jackpot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crickets Bar and Grill will hold its final Queen of Hearts drawing Monday night.

The jackpot was $230,000 after the last drawing two weeks ago.

Crickets said it will draw all the remaining cards tonight, until there’s a winner.

Tickets are $5 each. They went on sale at 11 a.m. at the bar, which is on Midlothian Boulevard.

The drawing starts at 7:30 p.m. You must be there to win the full jackpot.

Crickets is offering a shuttle service from three locations, since a huge turnout is expected.

Starting at 3 p.m., you can get a ride from Utopia on Midlothian Boulevard, Giannios Candy Company on Youngstown-Poland Road and The Embassy on Youngstown-Poland Road.

The shuttles run until 10 p.m. Monday night.