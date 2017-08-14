Hubbard police looking for ‘at-risk’ missing teenage girl

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Hubbard Police Department is looking for a missing teenage girl.

Madison Copley, 15, was reported missing by her family on Sunday. She was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, prior to running away from her home, according to Hubbard police.

Police believed Copley is with 21-year-old Malik Perkins Williams, of Solon. He was driving a 2012 white Infiniti SUV (OH, FSE9009).

Copley is considered to be an “at-risk missing juvenile” due to a medical condition.

She is described as a 5’2 tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call their local police department or Hubbard Police Det. Sgt. Moffitt at 330-534-8153, ext. 3004.