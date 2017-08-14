Man charged with assaulting a trooper in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – A man from New Castle was charged with aggravated assault after police say he fought with a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

According to a police report, the incident began at a local tavern where police were called to a disturbance involving Mark Reno, 52, of New Castle.

When officers arrived, Reno had left the bar and went home. Police went to his house on Crestwood Drive to question him when they said he became irate and started fighting with a trooper.

Police said a struggle ensued and Reno kicked the trooper several times and attempted to get a friend at the house to retrieve a handgun. The friend did not get the gun.

The trooper sustained minor injuries.

Reno was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, making terroristic threats, simple assault and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on $50,000 bond.