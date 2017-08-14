Suspect surrenders after several-hour standoff in Berlin Center

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – A man surrendered after a more than six-hour standoff in Berlin Center on Monday morning.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is now in police custody.

A specific address was not released, but the call came in about 3 a.m. involving a house on Route 534 in Berlin Center.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and local police closed off a large area involving two major routes because of the incident.

Route 224, between Route 14 and Route 45 and Route 534 between Route 18 and Route 14 are reopening.

Neighbors said they believe a single man lives in the house and said police have been communicating with him via a megaphone. He surrendered just before 9:30 a.m.

The Mahoning County Crisis Response Team was also on the scene.