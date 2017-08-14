Surrounding businesses support Circle Restaurant employees after fire

DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A community is rallying together after a neighborhood restaurant went up in smoke last week.

They describe their Deerfield Township community as being like family. So when the Circle Restaurant on Route 14 caught fire early Friday morning, they immediately stepped in to help employees pick up the pieces.

It’s been a rough 72 hours for employees of the Circle Restaurant, including Diane Bevins, who said it’s stressful and emotional.

“Dale’s standing there, watching his building burn. Said, ‘I need to take care of my employees.'”

For Dale Perez, putting them first was a no-brainer.

“My employees have families, my employees are like a second family to me,” he said.

Within hours, the community reached out to help. Neighboring Berlin Grille agreed to temporarily hire as many Circle employees as it could afford.

“We opened more days for breakfast to facilitate their employees,” Scott Anderson said.

For those it couldn’t hire, the restaurant teamed up with several local businesses to plan a two-day benefit on August 26 and 27 at the Berlin Grille. The funds will help Circle employees and their families make ends meet.

“This is a tight-knit community. People help. Love thy neighbor idea, you know?” said Jody Burkey, with Burkey Auto Recycling.

The Circle Restaurant said it’s feeling the love and couldn’t be more grateful to the community.

“They’re awesome people,” Perez said. “They really care.”

“Good-hearted. Great people, wonderful,” Bevins said.

Once the Circle Restaurant reopens, all of the employees will go back to work there.