Valley Christian hoping dual head coaches return Eagles’ winning ways



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Valley Christian football is going with a unique tactic for the 2017 season. Both Jomont Ware and Jeff Hether take over the program as dual head coaches after serving as assistant coaches last year.

“There is no egos here, so we don’t have to worry,” Hether said. “It’s we talk about things and say, ‘Hey, is this good for the team?'”

“My motto is ‘Bring the Juice,'” Ware said. “I’m louder than Jeff — I probably talk more than Jeff. But I’m just excited, man. I love the kids. I really don’t care if I was the head coach or not the head coach, we are doing this for them.”

Ware will primarily work with the defense, while Hether will serve as offensive coordinator.

The biggest difference this year for the Eagles — who went 2-7 last year — is up front, as they’re averaging over 6-feet and 250 pounds on their offensive line.

“I mean, they gotta grow up fast,” Ware said. “If we want to win and move the ball offensively, it has to be those guys up front.”

“We started off early in the weight room and got big,” said David Hatfield, Valley Christian offensive lineman. “We bonded a whole bunch and we’re just ready to get back to winning.”

“Our offense is going to be pretty good,” said wide receiver Jamynk Jackson. “Mostly our problem last year was the line because we were so confused and we had younger kids. They’re mostly juniors now, so we’re pretty good on offense.”

The Eagles join the Portage Trail Conference with the likes of Mogadore and other schools that typically run the ball. Hether says it fits nicely into Valley Christian’s new scheme.

“Now we’re in this league that’s more geared to us and what we like,” Hether said. “It’s what’s going to kind of help us get better.”

“We have to change the game, we have to change the scoreboard,” Ware said. “We gotta change the way we work, we gotta change the way we do things. And if we do those things, we can change the win and loss column.”

Valley Christian opens the season Aug. 25 at Campbell.