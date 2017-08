BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – Western Reserve’s Jack Cappiabianca has verbally committed to play college football at Ohio State.

The standout linebacker was offered a spot on the Buckeyes’ roster as a preferred walk-on, and quickly committed to the team Monday.

Cappabianca is a two-way starter at Western Reserve.

He rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and scored 17 total touchdowns. He also recorded a pair of interceptions on defense.

Ohio State was Cappabianca’s only D-I offer.