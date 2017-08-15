New E. Liverpool recovery center offers medication-assisted treatment

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – An opioid recovery center opened in East Liverpool on Tuesday to offer more help to those struggling with addiction.

Among those cutting the ribbon at the East Liverpool Opiate Recovery Center on Jackson Street was Mayor Ryan Stovall. He said he doesn’t think the opioid problem is worse in East Liverpool than anywhere else.

Rep. Tim Ginter said the city has been getting extra attention.

“I believe that East Liverpool has received perhaps an inordinate amount of attention, due especially to the picture that went around the world.”

East Liverpool has seen some highly-publicized drug cases recently. The picture of a 4-year old with his grandmother and a friend passed out from drugs is one example. The policeman who overdosed just by brushing drugs off his uniform is another.

The opioid recovery center is a joint venture of the Lisbon-based Family Recovery Center and CommQuest Services of Canton. It’s an outpatient center capable of dispensing Suboxone and naloxone, combining the medical treatment with counseling.

“We also drug-screen, urine-screen, make sure that the right amount of Suboxone is being used within their system so that they’re not selling it, they’re not getting higher doses that they can go out and sell it,” said Family Recovery Center CEO Eloise Traina.

Those getting treated will be required to show up every day to get Suboxone and counseling.

“Because they’re coming to the clinic every day, we believe it significantly minimizes diversion because they’re not walking out of the clinic with 30 pills or a script for something else,” said CommQuest Services CEO Keith Hochadel.

There is still no treatment center in Columbiana County that has beds — no place for drug addicts to stay for an extended period of time.

“This is an outpatient program only. It’s not an inpatient yet but I’ll guarantee you, that’s next on my list,” Traina said.

Rep. Ginter said that’s the plan.

“Our goal, of course. In fact, in talking to the director here, he said that our goal is someday just to be focusing on prevention.”

The East Liverpool Opiate Recovery Center has been seeing patients for about a month and will be open Wednesday for anyone who needs help.