Nugget of Knowledge: Fido was a famous pooch

How did Fido come to be almost a generic name for the family dog?

Abraham Lincoln….before Lincoln was elected president, he and his family lived in Springfield, Illinois with several pets, including a very friendly but ill mannered dog he named Fido.

Fido was too frisky to live in the White House…he stayed behind in Springfield and a photographer snapped his picture…it appeared in papers around the country and the name Fido became very popular, especially after Lincoln was assassinated.

You could go to Lincoln’s home and pet Fido…Fido was suddenly every dog’s name for years to come.

Why did Lincoln name his dog Fido?

It’s Latin for I am faithful.

Where did the expression “a dog and pony show” originate?

It really has to do with dogs and ponies….in the late 1800s, shows featuring small animals began touring little North American farming towns that the big circuses never reached.

These traveling shows were made up of dogs and ponies that did tricks.

One, called the Gentry Brothers Circus, was very successful, using up to 80 dogs and 40 ponies in a single show.

Over time the expression “dog and pony show” became a negative description for anything small-time and third rate.

