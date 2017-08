YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Staff Right is hosting a job fair Tuesday for pipe inspector positions at a Youngstown steel mill.

The job pays $11 an hour to start, and a $1 pay increase will be given during the first year.

The fair starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. at 216 North State Street in Girard.

You have to pass a background check and drug screen and bring two valid forms of ID.