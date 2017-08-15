Ursuline eyes a rebound & return to postseason



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It was unfamiliar territory for the Irish last season. Three wins…and no playoffs for just the second time in the past decade.

“You know it’s interesting, you make the playoffs four straight years you don’t make it one year, everybody’s asking, what’s the matter? Head Coach Larry Kempe said. “Well that’s the type of program we’re involved with. You know we’re involved in a program where you make the playoffs.

Ursuline’s motto this year is “rebuilding the foundation.” Coach Kempe says that starts with three simple keys to success.

“Paying attention to detail, number one. Making a commitment to get better, number two. And playing with a lot of confidence, you know those are three keys to us this year,” Kmpe explained.

Senior Quarterback Jared Fabry should have the keys to the offense for a third straight season. He threw for over 15 hundred yards the past 2 years and is also the Irish punter. Joe Floyd leads the charge in the backfield as a bruising runner. He averaged nearly five yards a carry last season.

“We have some experience, we have a lot of speed, a lot of talent on our receivers and our line has some size, and a lot of experience,” said Fabry. “So we have some new plays and as long as we keep working at it in practice we should be good.”

Senior Lineman Anthony Elberty is equally optimistic heading into the 2017 campaign. “We changed up our lifting program a little bit and made it you know harder, tougher, more competitive. It’s just we gotta lead, push all the guys around us and have them work harder than usual,” Elberty said.

The big goal for the Irish this year is to finish games. They were just 1-and-3 last season, in games decided by 9 points or less.

“We were in every game and we were competing midway through the fourth quarter and then something happened and we just didn’t recover from it. We’ve gotta recover from those things. We gotta get to the playoffs and then a state championship, I mean, that’s never going to change here,” said Kempe.

Ursuline will kickoff the regular season Friday August 25th against Cleveland Benedictine.