YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the people caught up in a big federal drug sweep last week is facing even more trouble.

Ronald Gilbert, 40, appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning, facing state drug charges.

The Youngstown man was one of nearly two dozen people named in federal heroin trafficking counts last week.

Gilbert’s bond on the local charges was set at $20,000.

His trial is set for October.