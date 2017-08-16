America Makes celebrates fifth birthday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – America Makes, a federal manufacturing hub, is celebrating its fifth birthday Wednesday.

The hub was created by President Obama in 2012, as the pilot program. Now, there are 14 manufacturing hubs nationwide.

The institute focuses on the development of 3-D printing, and contains advanced tools such as 3-D printers, laser cutters, CNC machining and other manufacturing technologies.

America Makes has worked with high-profile clients such as General Electric, NASA and the U.S. Air Force.

The Youngstown Business Incubator, located downtown, uses the hub’s 3-D printing capabilities for their business start-ups.

America Makes’ will celebrate its birthday on social media using the hashtag #AM.