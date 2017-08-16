Giant Eagle donates $47,000 to Valley hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’ve been to Giant Eagle recently, you may have been asked by a cashier to make a donation to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Fourteen area Giant Eagles gave the $47,000 in donations to the hospital in the Mahoning Valley Wednesday.

The money will be used to help kids at the Valley Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders.

When Giant Eagle presented the check, there were some patient families from the hospital there.

“It’s one thing to just hand over a check and say we raised X amount of dollars, it’s another thing to see the people it’s helping and truly see the impact in the community and put a face to it,” said Jannah Jablonowski, who is with Giant Eagle.

Overall, Giant Eagle stores total contribution was $140,000.