Highway Patrol: Motorcyclist rear-ended semi on Interstate 76

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A motorcyclist crashed into a semi truck on Interstate 76 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 51-year-old Cheryel Davis, of Youngstown, hit the back of a semi driven by 59-year-old Keith Johnston, of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania.

It happened after Johnston slowed in traffic on I-76 near the Ohio Turnpike exit, around Bailey and N. Salem roads, according to an accident report.

Highway Patrol said Davis was thrown from the motorcycle but was wearing a helmet.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown. Johnston was not injured.

Davis was cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

Traffic was backed up for some time while crews cleared the scene of the accident.