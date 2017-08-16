Local groups will hold viewing parties for upcoming solar eclipse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Total solar eclipses are a rare sight– the sky turns dark as the moon crosses in front of the sun, and a ring of light shines around the moon.

While millions of Americans will be able to view the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, here in the Valley, it will be seen as a partial eclipse.

There are still opportunities to view the eclipse — local groups are holding viewing parties, and have eye protection in stock.

Mill Creek MetroParks will hold a viewing party from 1-4 p.m. at 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Rd. and will give out 1,000 eclipse glasses. The planetarium staff from Youngstown State University will be there to inform people about the eclipse and help them view it safely.

Grove City College’s Physics Department is also hosting a viewing party from noon – 5 p.m. on the College Quad between Harbison Chapel and Crawford Hall. Telescopes and free eclipse viewing glasses will be available, and the college’s resident astronomer will be there to provide information.

Lordstown Schools will hold a viewing party in their high school lecture hall and elementary school library from 2-3 p.m. The first 40 students will get free eclipse glasses. There will be lemonade, “eclipse burgers” and “sun dogs.”

These groups have a limited quantity of glasses. If you plan on buying your own, be sure to buy from a reputable source.

While the Valley will only see the partial solar eclipse this time around, the next total eclipse will pass right over Newton Falls on April 8, 2024.

If you know of any other events or viewing parties for what’s been dubbed The Great American Eclipse, send a tip to Report It.

