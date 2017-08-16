Nugget of Knowledge: Elvis sightings

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Fido was a famous pooch

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Could Elvis Presley really be alive somewhere?

Elvis fans have spent years collecting evidence they say suggests the King is not dead.

The autopsy: Elvis’ dad, Vernon Presley, ordered his son’s autopsy and death certificate to be immediately sealed.

We can’t see them until 2027, 50 years after his death…why?

The National Enquirer published a photo of Elvis in his open casket, though many conspiracy theorists said a wax dummy took his place…..others swore they saw the body sweating.

His gravestone: Elvis usually spelled his middle name as “Aron,” but a plaque at his grave in Graceland spells it “Aaron,” a possible signal to his fans that he’s still alive.

The sightings: plenty, especially in Michigan in the 1980’s.

Check out the movie Home Alone: Elvis is supposed to be an actor standing in an airport line.

Someone snapped his picture as he stood in the doorway of his pool house at Graceland…and there’s a photo of a much older Elvis, with a beard and baseball cap standing quietly among the crowds at Graceland on his 82nd birthday this past January…hiding in plain sight.

Canada has an Elvis Sighting Society…there is a Facebook page dedicated to Elvis is Alive…..if you wish to go down that rabbit hole today, beware: it goes on and on….and there he is, sipping coffee at a Starbucks….

