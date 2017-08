BERLIN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office has three drones that it’s been putting to good use over the past six months. When a man barricaded himself inside a home in Berlin Township early Monday morning, deputies sent a drone up.

They used the technology to help find the man, as well as find and evacuate a woman living next door.

She was evacuated safely.

The man eventually surrendered after about eight-and-a-half hours.