2 facing drug charges after raid of Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A suspect was arrested on drug charges after a raid of a Youngstown home.

Wednesday afternoon, the Youngstown Police Department’s Vice Unit, assisted by community police officers, executed a search warrant at the home on E. Warren Avenue.

Police reported finding a pill bottle containing a bag of crystal meth, digital scales, loaded hanguns and over $1,000 in cash.

Jermaine Bunn, 20, who matched a description of a person selling drugs at the home, was arrested, according to a police report. Police reported finding a bag of marijuana on him.

He was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Durrell Richardson, 19, who police said had a bag of crack cocaine in his pocket, was charged with possession of drugs.

Richardson and Bunn are in the Mahoning County Jail.