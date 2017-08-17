Austintown grad named top center in country by Sports Illustrated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sports Illustrated released its preseason college All-American team — and there’s a familiar name on the list.

Austintown Fitch grad and former Big 22 winner Billy Price was named the country’s top center.

Price is a fifth-year senior at Ohio State University and started every game the past three seasons.

In fact, he could break the Buckeyes’ record for career and consecutive starts.

“Our best players are our leaders and this is the strongest leadership I’ve had on a team,” said Urban Meyer, Ohio State head coach.

The Buckeyes season starts on Thursday, Aug. 31, on the road at Indiana.