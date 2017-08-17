Excitement building, people rush to Boardman store for solar eclipse glasses



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – It was a hectic day for a Boardman store as people rushed to get their glasses to view the solar eclipse on Monday.

“It’s crazy. This has been the craziest day of YM Camera,” said Robby Yankush. “I’ve been working here for six years, and I’ve never seen anything more crazy than today.”

With excitement building for next week’s eclipse, people started lining up outside of the store on Boardman-Canfield Road as early as 5:45 a.m. to get their pair.

Curtis and Linda Beblo drove over an hour from Pennsylvania on a whim, hoping that YM Camera would have some glasses left.

“Everybody over there was sold out. We looked. We couldn’t find any at all,” said Curtis Beblo.

They got lucky.

The couple pre-ordered four pairs of solar eclipse glasses, and Friday, they’ll turn in tickets to pick up their order.

“We are gonna drive to Kentucky to be right there where the optimal viewing point’s going to be on Monday morning to watch this eclipse,” Curtis said.

They’re completely sold out now, but there are ways to safely experience the eclipse without a pair of solar shades.

The OH WOW! children’s museum in Youngstown is helping people make Pinhole Projectors — the NASA-approved option for watching the eclipse without protective eyewear.

How to: Create a pinhole projector

If you’d like some extra help putting together your pinhole projector, you can go to OH WOW! through Monday and work with an educator in the InspireWorks lab.

OH WOW! will also host a solar eclipse viewing party on Monday, August 21, complete with eclipse-themed activities inside the museum.

You can find hours of operation and more information on the museum’s website.

The solar eclipse begins at 1 p.m. Monday, August 21. The next big one comes April 8, 2024, when it will pass right over Newton Falls.

