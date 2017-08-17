Former Youngstown boxer sentenced for whipping 4-year-old son

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former Golden Gloves boxing champ from the Mahoning Valley was sentenced to jail on Thursday for abusing his young son.

Mahoning County Court Judge Scott Krichbaum sentenced Wesley Triplett to 27 years in prison — the maximum for the four counts against him.

Triplett, a one-time Golden Glove boxing champion, was convicted Tuesday of domestic violence and child endangering charges. That day, the jury took less than an hour to determine he had repeatedly assaulted the boy using — among other things — an electrical cord to whip him.

As Triplett stood silently, waiting to learn his fate, the caseworker from Children Services who took the former boxer’s then 4-year-old son to the hospital earlier this year recalled the day she found him.

“‘Miss Patty, why did daddy hurt me?’ ‘I don’t know, J.'”

A visibly angered Judge Krichbaum read from the boy’s hospital report.

“This is a quote, that ‘the patient had whip marks, like a slave, covering his body.'”

The judge held up photos of the boy, who also suffered a broken elbow and ribs, as well as a burn on his arm that’s left a permanent scar.

“I don’t know that I’ve witnessed anything more vicious, or brutal, or sadistic, or savage as these injuries,” Judge Krichbaum said.

Prosecutors say Triplett denied paternity the first several years of the boy’s life, adding the abuse occurred over a 4-month period after he first met the child.

When it was his turn to speak, Triplett — who was also convicted of violence in 2007, 2008, and 2012 — tried to claim he was innocent. He said he loves all five of his children, telling the judge someone else hurt his boy.

“I would never, I mean, I could never do anything like this to my kids, man.”

Judge Krichbaum didn’t waver, saying meeting Triplett was one of the dark days of his life.

“You make it worse by saying this stuff that you’re saying. You honest to god make it worse,” he said.

The judge called this one of the worst cases he’s ever had, saying the abuse suffered by the boy took his breath away.