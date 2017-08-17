Four Pennsylvania defendants charged in drug dealing scheme

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WYTV) – Four Pennsylvania residents, including one from Mercer County, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating the federal narcotics laws, according to Acting United States Attorney Soo C. Song Thursday.

The four-count indictment named Kristen Shearer, 22, of Mercer County and Lynell Guyton, 27; Calvin Armstrong, 31 and Anthony Lozito, 38, all of Pittsburgh.

The indictment said Guyton, Armstrong, Lozito and Shearer conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of fentanyl, and possessed with intent to distribute it from August 8-9.

A federal search warrant was carried out by several law enforcement agencies, including the Pittsburgh SWAT team, on Bond Street in Pittsburgh’s west end.

During the entry, a table near the defendants was overturned, causing the powder narcotics to fly in the air. In the kitchen, according to the DOJ, a plate with large quantities of white powder on it and stamp bags were recovered. The bags had “Ferrari” and “Louis Vuitton” stamps.

The charges for Guyton includes him possessing with intent to distribute the substance on June 1 and July 20.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than five and up to 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000 for both. Prior criminal history will be considered in the sentencing of the defendants.

The defendants are being held in jail, awaiting their trials.