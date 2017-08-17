Hickory eyeing 7th straight D-10 title under Brest



HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania, (WYTV) – After six straight District 10 titles, there’s only one thing left to do for the Hickory football team and that’s win a State Title.

The Hornets have big goals this season and the talent to get the job done.

“We said in our first team meeting, Chuck Carr isn’t walking through that door,” said head coach Bill Brest. “Zach Cirillo isn’t walking through that door, Andrew Pryts isn’t walking through that door, it is what we have in here.”

One name that was almost added to that list was Brest himself. There was offseason social media speculation that Brest would step away from the program, leaving Hornets players wondering.

“That was pretty shocking when we heard that,” said Luke Brennan, senior quarterback. “But it is all under control now, we are all here ready to play football. No distractions are coming in so we are ready.”

“There was rumors out there, didn’t hear it from me, it is a rumor,” said Brest. “But we focus on the truth here, we focus on just getting the job done and doing what we need to do. The hunger is there by me, the hunger is there by our coaches, the hunger is there by our seniors.”

The truth is Brest is still the head man at hickory, and the Hornets have been the “King Bees” of District 10. This year’s senior have never lost a D-10, now going for their 7th straight crown.

“You do not want to be the senior class that loses it,” said Will Gruber, senior wide receiver. “The previous senior class has set the legacy and you want to continue that on for the younger kids.”

“It is everything we talked about our 4-years here. is always winning,” said Domenic Clary, senior lineman. “Getting four years D-10 so it would be a big accomplishment for the seniors.”

One of those seniors returning is quarterback Luke Brennan, who missed most of last season with a major knee injury.

“[Luke] is like a coach on the field,” said Brest. “If I say call the play, he is more than able to do it. He understands defenses, understands our scheme, he understands what we need to do and we have a lot of confidence in him.”

“Last year the season was cut short, and that wasn’t very fun to watch at home,” said Brennan. “So I am happy to be back with the team and playing this year.”

Tthis season the hornets hope to do something they have never done during their six-year stretch of being D-10 champions–each a state final in Hershey.

“We like to win those things, but we are looking past that,” said Brennan. We want a state championship.”

“We are going to push ourselves further than we ever have before,” said Clary. “Especially the seniors, try to make a state run.”