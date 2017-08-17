How-to: Create a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you weren’t able to find a pair of special glasses to view Monday’s solar eclipse, have no fear!

Brianna Wall, senior “EDUtainer” at the OH WOW! children’s museum in Youngstown, said there is an easy way to make a pinhole projector using materials in your home. The projector offers a safe way to look at the sun’s rays without being blinded.

You can watch the how-to video above.

Experts say it’s important not to directly look at the solar eclipse because doing so could harm your eyes. The American Astronomical Society has a list of reputable vendors that sell glasses on its website, but many places that offered glasses this week ran out.

If you’d like some extra help putting together your pinhole projector, you can go to OH WOW! through Monday and work with an educator in the InspireWorks lab. The how-to is free with admission to the museum, which is located at 11 W. Federal Street.

The museum is asking that visitors bring in a box to make their pinhole projector. For every grocery bag full of boxes brought in over the weekend, they’re entering names into a drawing this month.

OH WOW! will also host a viewing party on Monday, August 21 with Mr. Ralf and other WOWPals. They will be accompanying visitors outside to promote safe viewing and will have eclipse-themed activities offered inside the museum.

You can find hours of operation and more information on the museum’s website.