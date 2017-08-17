New bill helps veterans who lost benefits after ITT closed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – When ITT Technical Institutes closed, thousands of students across the country lost money, time and all of their education credits.
While federal student loans were forgiven – veterans were left out in the cold, and many lost thousands of dollars of their GI bill benefets
But Senator Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) new law changes that.
Brown wrote part of a law that gives veterans back their GI benefits they lose when for-profit colleges close.
President Trump signed the bill into law this week.