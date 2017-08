POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A vehicle went off the side of the road and crashed into a utility pole in Poland on Thursday afternoon, knocking it down.

Power lines were pulled down on Stewart Road as a result of the crash.

The SUV was heavily damaged, although the driver and the vehicle’s passengers are all OK.

It was unclear what caused the SUV to leave the roadway.

Police said the power line is being lifted and residents on that street would receive power within a few hours.