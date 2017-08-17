Video: Thursday’s funnel cloud over Trumbull County



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Tornado warnings in Trumbull and Mercer counties were issued for about an hour on Thursday evening, spurred by a funnel cloud spotted in the sky.

Photos: Funnel cloud on August 17, 2017

The first tornado warning was issued in Trumbull County around 7 p.m. and expired in half an hour.

Around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County was issued a tornado warning as the storm system inched over the border.

A second warning was issued for Trumbull County just before 8 p.m. By 8:30, all tornado warnings had expired.