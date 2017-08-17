Video: Tornado touched down in Trumbull Co., Weather Service confirms



VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Trumbull County Thursday evening.

It happened near Hartford Township at 7:18 p.m., according to the NWS.

A rotating wall cloud with a funnel dropping down could be seen from Storm Team 27’s weather cam at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport in Vienna.

Photos: Funnel cloud on August 17, 2017

The tornado was classified as an EF0 — a very weak tornado that brought down trees and power lines.

As of just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, there were 381 power outages in Trumbull County — most of them in Champion and Fowler townships.

Funnel clouds and rotation could be seen in other parts of the county.