Youngstown Police: Pickup truck runs red light, hits car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a pickup truck ran a red light, causing a crash that flipped the truck over.

The crash happened on Thursday afternoon at Oak Hill and W. Myrtle avenues.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was at fault for the crash, running a red light at the intersection and hitting the other vehicle — a Cadillac Deville.

Two passengers in the Cadillac were taken to the hospital.

The driver, who police said didn’t have a license or social security number, wasn’t injured. He was cited for a traffic violation and not having a license and will be in court on Friday.

Youngstown police blocked the area off while crews worked to clean up the scene.

Crash on Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown View as list View as gallery Open Gallery