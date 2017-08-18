Nugget of Knowledge: Lipstick ingredients

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Cars and lightning

What’s in your lipstick?

You need something to produce a glossy, smooth color, doesn’t wipe off immediately and is safe for a delicate part of the body.

Most lipstick is just wax and oil…but let’s add some interesting things, say, insects, fish and hot chilies!

Here’s the breakdown: wax is about 30 percent, often beeswax and lanolin.

Oil makes up 65 percent of lipstick and it’s typically castor oil…that helps with glossiness and dissolves the dyes.

Dyes are about four percent….and they contain carmine red, which comes from insect pieces.

Plus traces of guanine…those are fish scales that give lipstick it’s sheen and then capsaicin, the chemical that gives chilies their heat is added to some lipsticks to make the lips swell slightly, giving them a plumped up look.

