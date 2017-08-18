Spartan Stadium hosting solar eclipse watch party; 200 glasses available

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Spectators are invited to Spartan Stadium in Boardman on Monday for a watch party for the solar eclipse.

Two-hundred pairs of glasses have been reserved for viewers in the new stadium. The tech team at Boardman schools will be using their video cameras to show the eclipse.

“They are actually going to be showing the eclipse in it’s certain phases on our jumbotron,” Meagan Turillo said. “Because we purchased them a solar filter for their camera.”

The viewing will take place at Spartan Stadium from 1:30-3:30 p.m.