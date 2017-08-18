Wright & Steelers aiming for another trip to State

FARRELL, Pennsylvania, (WYTV) – The Farrell Steelers have been a busy bunch the last few years.

They’ve played 29 games played in two seasons thanks to deep runs to the state championship and Western Final.

“A lot of guys that a juniors right now,” said head coach Jarrett Samuels. “They played as freshman on the championship team that went to the western final and won, and the state playoffs and lost, so we have a lot of experience back.”

One of those juniors is Kyi Wright, who made the switch from quarterback to tight end this season.

“He is a very unselfish young man,” said Samuels. “He knows what is best for the team, he knows everything we do here is to put him in the right position.”

“It is a smooth transition actually, because I played that position my freshman year,” said Wright. “I am excited to be back out there and make plays from the outside.”

Wright has already turned heads in the collegiate ranks, with offers from Pittsburgh and Youngstown State already on the table. Wright said Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State are also recruiting him. As for his goals this season, they’re even more so on the defensive side of the ball.

“I was the second leading tackler my freshman and sophomore year,” said Wright, who plays linebacker. “So I just want to step up and be the leading tackler this season coming up.”

Wright had 110 tackles last year and will lead a defense that only allowed 16 points per game in 2016. He credits his development to former Steeler and current Youngstown State Penguin Malachi Newell.

“He has taught me a lot,” said Wright. “He was my role model my freshman year, and even growing up, in 7th and 8th grade. I used to always watch him during practice and during the games. He has just been a great friend.”

Wright and the Steelers will now focus on another deep run for 2017, and try to bring back their first State Title in two decades.

“This town has been waiting for a State Championship for over 20 years,” he said. “I am ready to bring one back to the city.”

“Our guys are eager to prove ourself,” said Samuels. “We feel like we have some unfinished business. We left a lot on the table last year by not getting to the state game. “Our guys were motivated all winter, and we are ready to go.”