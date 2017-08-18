Youngstown State University breaks ground on new student housing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University is growing, and with the rising population comes the need for more student housing.

By this time next year, nearly 200 students will have a new place to call home on YSU’s campus.

YSU and LRC Realty teamed up to break ground Friday on “The Enclave,” a campus-managed apartment complex.

The $13 million complex is located on the corner of Wick and Lincoln avenues and will house not only tenants but restaurants as well.

LRC, YSU President Jim Tressel and other university officials came out for the ceremony of the building.

The groundbreaking has been long-awaited after several years of planning and is expected to enhance campus experience.

The perks of living in The Enclave include being within walking distance to downtowns entertainment district, a fitness center, tanning and a game room.

The project is expected to be complete in the summer of 2018, just in time for the fall semester.