Classes and concerts: Everything you need to know for this week at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s going to be a busy week for Youngstown as classes begin and a Grammy-winning band comes to the area.

This weekend, Youngstown State University students are moving in for the fall semester. First-year students will move in on Saturday and returning students on Sunday.

Welcome week starts today and runs until Sept. 2, with Monday and Tuesday scheduled for the freshmen IGNITE program. Also today, the official ribbon cutting for the brand new bookstore will take place, which has been open for about a month now. Classes begin this Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Every year, the university works to raise its enrollment numbers and encourage local students to not just commute to class, but to live on campus.

In May, YSU handed out its largest number of diplomas in more than 30 years. It was the biggest class since the 1980s and marked the third time in school history that a class exceeded 2,300 graduates.

Along with a busy week for YSU students, this week is also big for the community with the “Y Live” concert — the city’s first music event that will bring major artists to the area — featuring the Zac Brown Band.

Y Live kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Zac Brown Band will then start playing at 7 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium. Tickets can be purchased through Y Live’s website.

With so many things going on this week, parking is expected to be a little hectic.

Click HERE to read about the parking plan for the day of the concert.

Also, Wick Ave. will still be closed for the beginning of the fall semester. But, students can still use the parking deck on Wick as long as they use the back entrance.