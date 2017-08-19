Harley Davidson teams up with Legacy Dog Rescue for bike-a-thon

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Harley riders in Trumbull County took a spin on their bikes Saturday to help out our four-legged friends.

Legacy Dog Rescue teamed up with the Warren Harley Davidson owners group for a 12-hour bike-a-thon.

Riders have a choice of taking one of three different loop rides for an hour. Besides the ride, they also have an auction and refreshments.

The animal rescue agency says Harley Davidson has been a good fundraising partner.

“They wanted to help us out, so we come here to the open house, we go to Harley night at the park,” Erin Yale of Legacy Dog Rescue said. “We come and do this and we have a doggy angel tree at Christmas time here.”

Legacy Dog Rescue is run by private donations. Its fundraisers help them take care of the dogs they get.